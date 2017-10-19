Danielle Brooks, JoJo, & Joan Smalls Go Glam for Puerto Rico Relief Event
Danielle Brooks is all smiles as she arrives at the Daniel E Straus & CareOne Starry Night Masquerade For Puerto Rico on Thursday night (October 19) at the Skylight Clarkson North in New York City.
The 28-year-old actress looked pretty in a velvet, orange dress as she was joined at the event by Joan Smalls, JoJo, Chanel Iman, Victor Cruz, and Johannes Huebl.
The event was held to help raise money for the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.
