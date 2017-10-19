Danielle Brooks, JoJo, & Joan Smalls Go Glam for Puerto Rico Relief Event

Danielle Brooks is all smiles as she arrives at the Daniel E Straus & CareOne Starry Night Masquerade For Puerto Rico on Thursday night (October 19) at the Skylight Clarkson North in New York City.

The 28-year-old actress looked pretty in a velvet, orange dress as she was joined at the event by Joan Smalls, JoJo, Chanel Iman, Victor Cruz, and Johannes Huebl.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Danielle Brooks

The event was held to help raise money for the hurricane relief efforts in Puerto Rico.

20+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…