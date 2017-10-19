David Blaine Accused of Rape, Denies the Allegations

David Blaine has been accused of rape by former model Natasha Prince, but he is denying the allegations.

Prince alleges that she was raped by Blaine at a private home in London back in 2004, when she was 21 years old.

Scotland Yard confirmed to the Daily Beast that the allegation was reported to police on November 17, 2016, “by a woman who alleged she was raped at an address in Chelsea in June or July 2004 when she was aged 21. There have been no arrests at this stage and enquiries continue.”

The magician’s lawyer Marty Singer is speaking out to deny the allegations.

“My client vehemently denies that he raped or sexually assaulted any woman, ever, and he specifically denies raping a woman in 2004,” the statement said. “If, in fact, there is any police investigation, my client will fully cooperate because he has nothing to hide.”