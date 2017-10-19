Dax Shepard Shares Adorable Video of Daughter Lincoln Riding Motorcycle on 'Ellen'!

Dax Shepard made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, airing on Thursday (October 19), and shared an adorable video of his 4-year-old daughter Lincoln riding a mini-electric motorcycle he got her while mom was away.

The 42-year-old actor and Ellen chat about his wife Kristen Bell being stuck in Orlando, FL during Hurricane Irma and entertaining evacuees while riding out the storm.

Dax jokingly exposes the truth revealing Kristen was intoxicated the whole time having a blast at Disney World while he was home alone with their children for four weeks. “When I would call her at 10 a.m., she was intoxicated at Disney World, riding Avatar,” Dax said. “She was on Spring Break and every hour, someone called me, panicked, [to find out] if she was OK. This brat was on Spring Break!”

“So I kind of wanted to get even with her,” Dax added. “I had the kids by myself for four weeks, so in that time, I bought my 4-year-old an electric motorcycle and taught her to ride it. She rode for three hours, never crashed…she digs it. Again, she likes how much I dig it. Because I’m very vocal about my approval when she’s riding that thing.”



