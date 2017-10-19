Demi Lovato Talks Candidly About Cocaine Use & Faking Drug Tests

Demi Lovato premiered her documentary Simply Complicated this week and fans are praising the singer for how open and honest she has been in revealing details about her life.

One aspect of the documentary that Demi really spoke candidly was her cocaine use and sobriety. She spoke about how she started doing drugs at age 17 during her Disney Channel days.

“I felt out of control the first time I did it. My dad was an addict and an alcoholic. Guess I always searched for what he found in drugs and alcohol because it fulfilled him and he chose that over a family,” Demi said.

Demi attended rehab years later, only to relapse after two years.

“I wasn’t working my program, I wasn’t ready to be sober. I was sneaking cocaine on planes, I was sneaking it in bathrooms, sneaking it throughout the night. I went on a bender of like, two months, where I was using daily. I was using while I had a sober companion, and I went through about 20 different sober companions. I would sneak out and get drugs, I would fake my drug tests with other people’s pee,” she said. “There was one night when I used a bunch of coke and popped a few Xanax bars and I began to choke a little bit. My heart started racing and I thought to myself: ‘Oh my God, I might be overdosing right now.’”

Demi celebrated five years of sobriety this year.