Thu, 19 October 2017 at 9:41 pm

Diane Kruger Wears a Studded Jumpsuit at Movie Premiere in Paris

Diane Kruger Wears a Studded Jumpsuit at Movie Premiere in Paris

Diane Kruger hits the carpet at the premiere of her new movie Tout Nous Separe on Thursday (October 19) at UGC Cine Cite Bercy in Paris, France.

The 41-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-star Catherine Deneuve and director Thierry Klifa.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Diane Kruger

Diane‘s new French film is set to hit theaters there on November 8.

Diane has been getting awards buzz this year for her upcoming film In the Fade. She won the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival back in May.
Photos: Getty, BackGrid USA
Posted to: Catherine Deneuve, Diane Kruger

