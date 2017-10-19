Dwayne Johnson Looks Jacked While Filming Arrest Scene for 'Skyscraper'

Top Stories
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson got arrested….(for a scene for his new movie, that is!)

The 45-year-old actor was seen looking jacked on the set of his new film Skyscraper on Wednesday (October 18) in Vancouver, Canada. He filmed a scene where cops caught up with his character. He threw his hands in the air and looked to have some special effects cuts on his body for the scene.

The plot to Skyscraper is being largely kept under wraps. It’s set to be released on July 13, 2018.

Neve Campbell and Pablo Schreiber also star in the film.
