Ellen DeGeneres Delivers Powerful Message on 'Me Too' Movement

Ellen DeGeneres is speaking about the “me too” movement, and speaking about sexual misconduct happening all over the world every day.

“This is not a male thing or a female thing. It is not a Hollywood thing or a political thing. This is a human thing. And it happens in the workplace, it happens in families, it happens all over the world, and we are all the same. We all want the same thing—we want respect and love and kindness. And if I could have those three things—and a new iPhone 10—I would be complete,” Ellen said on her show.

Ellen continued that from a young age, “girls are taught to stay quiet and be nice” while “boys are stronger and somehow, [girls] are less than.”

“Women and even some men are sharing their stories on Facebook and Twitter—some of them for the first time. And people are ‘liking’ or ‘thumbs upping’ or ‘hearting’ the post. And it’s hard to know which is the right response. Is it a crying face emoji, ’cause I’m sad that that happened to you? Or is it a smiley face to say, ‘Good for you for speaking out?’ I’m not sure about the etiquette, but I do know that hell hath no fury like a woman with a Twitter account,” Ellen continued.