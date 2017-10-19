Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Thu, 19 October 2017

Fergie Looks Fierce While Heading to Church, the Studio & the Airport!

No matter what Fergie‘s up to lately, she stays looking Fergalicious.

The 42-year-old Double Dutchess pop superstar was spotted looking fabulous heading to a Sunday church service on Sunday (October 15) in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

She wore studded denim and a black tee paired with metallic oxfords, a scard and a Givenchy handbag to the service.

On Tuesday (October 17), Fergie was spotted heading to work at a studio in Culver City, Calif.

Ever the jet-setter, the “You Already Know” singer was then spotted heading into LAX on Wednesday (October 18) in Los Angeles.
