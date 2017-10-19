'Hamilton' Star Mandy Gonzalez Releases 'Starts Right Now' - Exclusive Premiere!

Broadway star Mandy Gonzalez, who is currently starring as Angelica Schuyler in the smash-hit musical Hamilton, is releasing her debut EP Fearless on October 20 and we have an exclusive sneak peek at one of her amazing new songs!

The song is titled “Starts Right Now,” and it is one of seven songs on her first EP.

“‘Starts Right Now’ sits close to my heart. When you are in this business, or in any part of life, this song should be very close to you… always. The song speaks to the good days and bad, the ups and downs. We can either choose to hold onto old baggage or truly follow the tenet of ‘Carpe Diem.’ So much is right in front of us but yet our vision can become cloudy from previous experiences. We need to let things go and Start Right Now. Bill Sherman and Zack Berkman wrote this extraordinary song that is a testament to the power we all have to Start Right Now,” Mandy told Just Jared about the new song.

Be sure to pre-order Mandy‘s debut EP!