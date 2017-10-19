Irina Shayk, Dakota Johnson & Sarah Jessica Parker Buddy Up at Intimissimi Grand Opening!

Dakota Johnson strikes a pose alongside Irina Shayk while attending the Intimissimi Flagship Boutique Grand Opening held on Wednesday (October 18) in New York City.

The 28-yeare-old actress and the 31-year-old model were joined at the event by Sarah Jessica Parker and cookery author and entrepreneur Ana Ivanovic.

“Don’t wear it for a man,” Irina, who is the brand ambassador, told Us Weekly. “My lingerie is for me and I have to feel it like it’s my second skin and have to be comfortable, so definitely wear it for yourself, and just love your body.”

“Intimissimi is known for very good quality,” Irina revealed. “I still have my first bra that I got 10 years ago from them and still wearing it… it’s time to get rid of it, but I can’t!”



When girlzzz love their pasta @intimissimiofficial 🍝 A post shared by irinashayk (@irinashayk) on Oct 18, 2017 at 9:00pm PDT

FYI: Dakota is wearing The Vampire’s Wife. Sarah is wearing an Oscar de la Renta dress.