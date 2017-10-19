Is There a 'Geostorm' End Credits Scene?

Gerard Butler‘s new film Geostorm is hitting theaters at midnight tonight and we have the scoop on if you should stay for any additional scenes after the credits.

Well, once the credits roll, you can leave the theater because there’s no extras!

Jim Sturgess and Abbie Cornish also star in the action-packed movie, about a worldwide geostorm threatening the Earth’s future!

If you didn’t know, Gerard recently got into a motorcycle accident! He broke some bones in his foot and did a bit of damage, but he has been assuring fans he’s going to be okay.