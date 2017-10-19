Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 6:00 pm

Is There a 'Snowman' End Credits Scene?

Curious if you should stay after the credits for any addition scenes after Michael Fassbender‘s The Snowman?

Well, we’ve heard there’s nothing after the credits!

Michael‘s terrifying horror thriller also stars JK Simmons, Val Kilmer, Charlotte Gainsbourg, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Here’s a synopsis: When an elite crime squad’s lead detective (Fassbender) investigates the disappearance of a victim on the first snow of winter, he fears an elusive serial killer may be active again. With the help of a brilliant recruit (Ferguson), the cop must connect decades-old cold cases to the brutal new one if he hopes to outwit this unthinkable evil before the next snowfall.

If you didn’t know, congrats are in order for Michael – he got married to Alicia Vikander last weekend!
Photos: Universal
