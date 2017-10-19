Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 12:59 am

Jaden Smith Enjoys Night Out with Friends in WeHo

Jaden Smith flashes a smirk as he arrives at a party with a few friends at a club on Tuesday night (October 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 19-year-old actor kept things cool in a band T-shirt and plaid pants as eh enjoyed a night out on the town.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jaden Smith

Earlier that day, Jaden was spotted out with pal Moises Arias as they left lunch at LePain Quotiden restaurant.

Jaden has been teasing on Twitter for the past few days that he has a big surprise coming out this Friday – check back in to JustJared.com to see what it’s about!
Photos: Backgrid USA
