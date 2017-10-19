Top Stories
Jaime King & Family Dress Up as Power Rangers for Halloween Practice!

Jaime King and her family are getting ready for Halloween and they’re giving us a peek at one of their coordinated costumes!

The former Hart of Dixie actress and her director husband Kyle Newman, along with their kids James Knight, 4, and Leo Thames, 4, dressed up as the Power Rangers.

“When the fam takes Halloween VERY seriously,” Jaime captioned a photo on her Instagram account.

“HALLOWEEN PRACTICE!!! The family that plays together… 🎃🤖👨‍👩‍👦‍👦,” Kyle added.

The adults costumes are available at Target and the kids costumes are available at Walmart!
Photos: Sara Jaye Weiss
