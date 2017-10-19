Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 1:58 am

Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, & Luke Bryan Open CMT Artists of the Year Awards 2017 with Message of Unity & Hope (VIDEO)

Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, & Luke Bryan Open CMT Artists of the Year Awards 2017 with Message of Unity & Hope (VIDEO)

Some of country music’s biggest stars joined forces tonight for the 2017 CMT Arts of the Year Awards on Wednesday night (October 18) in Nashville, Tenn.

The show started with host Luke Bryan along with Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, and Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard addressing the recent disasters – including the shooting in Las Vegas – and share an empowering message of unity and strength.

“From Las Vegas to Puerto Rico, from Florida and Texas to Charlottesville and California, the entire nation is trying to process these devastating events,” Chris said. “On this night, one that we usually celebrate a year of music, we also want to celebrate a year of incredible human spirit.”

The recent shooting in Vegas occurred during the Route 91 Harvest Festival earlier this month during Jason‘s performance.

“We dedicate this night to you and to everyone who’s experienced loss or tragedy in the past few months… we will get through this together,” Jason concluded.

Watch below.
Just Jared on Facebook
jason aldean keith urban luke bryan open cmt artists of the year 01
jason aldean keith urban luke bryan open cmt artists of the year 02
jason aldean keith urban luke bryan open cmt artists of the year 03
jason aldean keith urban luke bryan open cmt artists of the year 04
jason aldean keith urban luke bryan open cmt artists of the year 05
jason aldean keith urban luke bryan open cmt artists of the year 06
jason aldean keith urban luke bryan open cmt artists of the year 07
jason aldean keith urban luke bryan open cmt artists of the year 08
jason aldean keith urban luke bryan open cmt artists of the year 09
jason aldean keith urban luke bryan open cmt artists of the year 10
jason aldean keith urban luke bryan open cmt artists of the year 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Brian Kelley, Chris Stapleton, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Tyler Hubbard

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr