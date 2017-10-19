Jason Aldean, Keith Urban, & Luke Bryan Open CMT Artists of the Year Awards 2017 with Message of Unity & Hope (VIDEO)

Some of country music’s biggest stars joined forces tonight for the 2017 CMT Arts of the Year Awards on Wednesday night (October 18) in Nashville, Tenn.

The show started with host Luke Bryan along with Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, and Florida Georgia Line‘s Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard addressing the recent disasters – including the shooting in Las Vegas – and share an empowering message of unity and strength.

“From Las Vegas to Puerto Rico, from Florida and Texas to Charlottesville and California, the entire nation is trying to process these devastating events,” Chris said. “On this night, one that we usually celebrate a year of music, we also want to celebrate a year of incredible human spirit.”

The recent shooting in Vegas occurred during the Route 91 Harvest Festival earlier this month during Jason‘s performance.

“We dedicate this night to you and to everyone who’s experienced loss or tragedy in the past few months… we will get through this together,” Jason concluded.

Watch below.