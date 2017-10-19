Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 3:07 pm

Jennifer Lopez Looks Fresh & Fit While Heading to an Early Workout in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez Looks Fresh & Fit While Heading to an Early Workout in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez is one disciplined superstar.

The 48-year-old singer, actress and dancer was spotted enjoying a drink while heading to an early morning workout on Thursday (October 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer recently hit the stage to host One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief, a benefit concert in support of Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts.

Jennifer also performed at the Tidal x Brooklyn event.

“Thank you to everyone who came out last night… #unity #somosunavoz #tidal” she wrote on Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
jennifer lopez workout nyc 01
jennifer lopez workout nyc 02
jennifer lopez workout nyc 03
jennifer lopez workout nyc 04
jennifer lopez workout nyc 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Jennifer Lopez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr