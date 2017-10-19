Jennifer Lopez Looks Fresh & Fit While Heading to an Early Workout in NYC!

Jennifer Lopez is one disciplined superstar.

The 48-year-old singer, actress and dancer was spotted enjoying a drink while heading to an early morning workout on Thursday (October 19) in New York City.

Jennifer recently hit the stage to host One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert For Disaster Relief, a benefit concert in support of Puerto Rico hurricane relief efforts.

Jennifer also performed at the Tidal x Brooklyn event.

“Thank you to everyone who came out last night… #unity #somosunavoz #tidal” she wrote on Instagram.