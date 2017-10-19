Jonathan Groff Reveals He First Met with David Fincher for Justin Timberlake's 'Social Network' Role

Jonathan Groff opens up about the audition process was like while going for the lead role of Holden Ford in his new Netflix show Mindhunter during a BUILD Series panel on Wednesday (October 19) in New York City.

“I said yes immediately before reading what it was just because I’m such a [director] David Fincher fan,” the 32-year-old actor expressed. “The material seemed so exciting and working with David so I put myself on tape and the next day they asked me to fly out on my day off from Hamilton to go to L.A to met with him.”

Jonathan then revealed that he originally first met with David when he auditioned for The Social Network: “I met him seven years before when I auditioned for The Social Network for the Justin Timberlake role, Sean Parker. Some auditions you just remember forever,” Jonathan admitted. “Sitting with David Fincher and working with him for a couple hours on that material, I just became obsessed with his brain and the way that he talked. He’s just a charismatic, intelligent person. Obviously I didn’t get that part but I never forgot that experience.”

“As an actor the scenes are so meaty and the characters that we’re talking to and the character I get to play is so complicated, multi-layered and interesting,” Jonathan added about Mindhunter. “I would leave set on a high and couldn’t wait to get to work everyday to sort of dive into the material.”



