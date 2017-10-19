Julia Michaels, Khalid, & SZA Star in Billboard's Grammys Preview

Julia Michaels, Khalid, and SZA pose for the cover of Billboard‘s latest issue, which offers a preview at what we can expect at the 2018 Grammy Awards.

All three of the artists are safe bets for the Best New Artist category and there’s a good chance they might get nominations in other categories as well.

The three singers revealed who they’d take to the Grammys if they’re nominated:

SZA: “My mom and my nana, who both narrate my album. My granny is scared of flying. She said she would fly if I had a baby or got married. And the Grammys is like having a baby, so…”

Julia Michaels: “I’m going to bring my manager, Beka Tischker, with me. I couldn’t do this without her.”

Khalid: “I’d bring my best friend Carlos and my mom. After my dad passed away [when I was 7], my mom became my rock. She’s the one who inspired me — she sings as well. So when I sing, I’m like a mirror image of her. If the nomination comes, I want her to see the hard work that she [fostered in] my brain.”