Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Toned Tummy While Heading to the Gym!

Julianne Hough is definitely in top shape!

The 29-year-old pro dancer, singer and actress was spotted heading to the Tracey Anderson gym on Wednesday (October 18) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough

Julianne recently gave Imagine Dragons some love on her Instagram.

“If you haven’t heard @imaginedragons new album EVOLVE, I highly suggest you get it ASAP…I was also lucky enough to e invited to speak and be a part of the #LOVELOUDFEST in Utah this summer that Imagine Dragons created, celebrating and bringing light, love and hope to the LGBTQ+ community. When I say I am a Fan, that is a total understatement!” she gushed.