Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 2:01 am

Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Toned Tummy While Heading to the Gym!

Julianne Hough Shows Off Her Toned Tummy While Heading to the Gym!

Julianne Hough is definitely in top shape!

The 29-year-old pro dancer, singer and actress was spotted heading to the Tracey Anderson gym on Wednesday (October 18) in Studio City, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Julianne Hough

Julianne recently gave Imagine Dragons some love on her Instagram.

“If you haven’t heard @imaginedragons new album EVOLVE, I highly suggest you get it ASAP…I was also lucky enough to e invited to speak and be a part of the #LOVELOUDFEST in Utah this summer that Imagine Dragons created, celebrating and bringing light, love and hope to the LGBTQ+ community. When I say I am a Fan, that is a total understatement!” she gushed.
Just Jared on Facebook
julianne hough gym 01
julianne hough gym 02
julianne hough gym 03
julianne hough gym 04
julianne hough gym 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Julianne Hough

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr