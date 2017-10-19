Kate Bosworth, Zendaya, Kate Mara & More Stars Celebrate at H&M x Erdem Runway Show & Party!

Kate Bosworth, Zendaya, Kate Mara and plenty more stars are celebrating the launch of the H&M x Erdem collaboration!

The celebrities came to celebrate the partnership at the runway show and party at The Ebell Club on Wednesday night (October 18) in Los Angeles.

Rashida Jones, Mackenzie Foy, Shaun Ross, Selma Blair, Baz Luhrmann, Tiffany Hwang of Girls’ Generation, Taylor Kitsch, Jaime King, Matthew Noszka, Alexa Chung and Kirsten Dunst all attended the event.

The collection includes tailored outerwear and romantic dresses in animal prints and florals, as well as handbags, shoes, jewelry and menswear items as well.

The H&M x Erdem line will be available beginning on November 2.

20+ pictures from the event inside…