Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 12:04 am

Kate Bosworth, Zendaya, Kate Mara & More Stars Celebrate at H&M x Erdem Runway Show & Party!

Kate Bosworth, Zendaya, Kate Mara & More Stars Celebrate at H&M x Erdem Runway Show & Party!

Kate Bosworth, Zendaya, Kate Mara and plenty more stars are celebrating the launch of the H&M x Erdem collaboration!

The celebrities came to celebrate the partnership at the runway show and party at The Ebell Club on Wednesday night (October 18) in Los Angeles.

Rashida Jones, Mackenzie Foy, Shaun Ross, Selma Blair, Baz Luhrmann, Tiffany Hwang of Girls’ Generation, Taylor Kitsch, Jaime King, Matthew Noszka, Alexa Chung and Kirsten Dunst all attended the event.

The collection includes tailored outerwear and romantic dresses in animal prints and florals, as well as handbags, shoes, jewelry and menswear items as well.

The H&M x Erdem line will be available beginning on November 2.

20+ pictures from the event inside…
Just Jared on Facebook
erdem hm runway 00
erdem hm runway 01
erdem hm runway 02
erdem hm runway 03
erdem hm runway 04
erdem hm runway 06
erdem hm runway 07
erdem hm runway 09
erdem hm runway 10
erdem hm runway 12
erdem hm runway 13
erdem hm runway 14
erdem hm runway 16
erdem hm runway 18
erdem hm runway 20
erdem hm runway 22
erdem hm runway 23
erdem hm runway 24
erdem hm runway 31
erdem hm runway 32
erdem hm runway 33
erdem hm runway 35
erdem hm runway 41
erdem hm runway 50

Credit: Kevin Winter; Photos: Getty Images
Posted to: Alexa Chung, Baz Luhrmann, Erdem Moralioglu, Jaime King, Kate Bosworth, Kate Mara, Kirsten Dunst, Mackenzie Foy, Matthew Noszka, Rashida Jones, Selma Blair, Shaun Ross, Taylor Kitsch, Tiffany Hwang, Zendaya

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Johnny Depp says his lawyer made him lose millions of dollars - TMZ
  • Shannon Purser is showing off her stunning new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Visage reveals which Drag Race star she really wanted to win - TooFab
  • Karlie Kloss can now add talk show host to her resume - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony just dropped a new holiday song - Just Jared Jr