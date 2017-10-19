Kate Hudson Thought She'd Go Into Music, Not Acting

Kate Hudson looks so 1940s chic in this new photo shoot for The Edit magazine!

Here’s what the 38-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On growing up wanting to please her parents: “I was a very focused little girl. I didn’t rebel from my parents because I wanted validation from them. I never came home with a piercing or a tattoo; I was always the designated driver. I got a bit boy-crazy in high school, but I didn’t party, so I was never the coolest person in class. At the weekends, I wasn’t chilling with friends; I had s*** to do! I still do – I can’t not be busy.”

On thinking she would be a pop star: “I thought music would be my route, the pop world, but I got into musicals at school and…that was it.”

On getting married and becoming a mom while doing back-to-back movies in her twenties: “It was a lot. My twenties were like a fast track into adulthood. Things calmed down in my thirties… A bit!”

