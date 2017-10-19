Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 1:44 pm

Kate Hudson Thought She'd Go Into Music, Not Acting

Kate Hudson Thought She'd Go Into Music, Not Acting

Kate Hudson looks so 1940s chic in this new photo shoot for The Edit magazine!

Here’s what the 38-year-old actress had to share with the mag:

On growing up wanting to please her parents: “I was a very focused little girl. I didn’t rebel from my parents because I wanted validation from them. I never came home with a piercing or a tattoo; I was always the designated driver. I got a bit boy-crazy in high school, but I didn’t party, so I was never the coolest person in class. At the weekends, I wasn’t chilling with friends; I had s*** to do! I still do – I can’t not be busy.”

On thinking she would be a pop star: “I thought music would be my route, the pop world, but I got into musicals at school and…that was it.”

On getting married and becoming a mom while doing back-to-back movies in her twenties: “It was a lot. My twenties were like a fast track into adulthood. Things calmed down in my thirties… A bit!”

For more from Kate, visit Net-a-Porter.com.
Just Jared on Facebook
kate hudson the edit magazine 01
kate hudson the edit magazine 02
kate hudson the edit magazine 03

Credit: An Le / The Edit
Posted to: Kate Hudson, Magazine

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr