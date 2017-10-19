Katy Perry Gets Stuck in the Air During Her Concert (Video)

Top Stories
Thu, 19 October 2017

Katy Perry had a mechanical malfunction during the latest stop on her Witness world tour!

The 32-year-old singer got stuck in the air when the platform she floats over the audience on stopped working. The concert took place on Wednesday (October 18) in Nashville, Tenn.

“This is the first time I’ve been stuck in space,” Katy said, referring to the float’s depiction of Saturn. “I know I’m kind of a space cadet, but actually, this thing is stuck. What should I do? Should I tell some jokes, should I tell some stories, should I just sing another song? You’d better put your phones up, it’s a YouTube moment!”


