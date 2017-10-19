Kelly Clarkson: 'Meaning of Life' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Kelly Clarkson has dropped just a brand new song called “Meaning of Life,” and you can stream it right here!

The power ballad is the 35-year-old hit-maker’s title track off of her forthcoming studio album, Meaning of Life, which is due for release on October 27.

Kelly‘s new album includes her lead single “Love So Soft,” as well as her empowerment anthem “Whole Lotta Woman” and the Michelle Obama-inspired “Go High.”

You can also stream “Meaning of Life” on Spotify and download it on iTunes now!



Kelly Clarkson – Meaning of Life [Official Audio]

Click inside to read the lyrics to Kelly Clarkson’s new song…