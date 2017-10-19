Top Stories
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest Do 'Game of Thrones' For Halloween!

Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are going Game of Thrones-themed for Halloween in this sneak peek from their jam-packed October 31 episode.

In the sneak peek, you can see Kelly dressed as Emilia Clark‘s Daenerys Targaryen and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau‘s Jaime Lannister.

Over 70 costumes will be featured throughout the hour on the show and it’s sure to be a really fun episode. They’ll also be dressing up as characters from The Handmaid’s Tale, Stranger Things, as well as paying homage to Taylor Swift‘s “Look What You Made Me Do” video.

