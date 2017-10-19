Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 9:54 am

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, & John Legend Check Out Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show!

Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, & John Legend Check Out Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show!

Kim Kardashian looks simply chic leaving Delilah on Wednesday night (October 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old reality star was one of the many celebs in attendance at Dave Chappelle‘s last minute pop-up gig at the hot spot! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also seen leaving the comedy show that evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

If you missed it, earlier in the day, Kim and her older sister Kourtney went shopping for Christmas decorations. Perhaps the Kardashians are shooting their annual Christmas card soon!
Just Jared on Facebook
kim kardashian dave chappelle pop up show 01
kim kardashian dave chappelle pop up show 02
kim kardashian dave chappelle pop up show 03
kim kardashian dave chappelle pop up show 04
kim kardashian dave chappelle pop up show 05

Photos: Backgrid, SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Chrissy Teigen, John Legend, Kim Kardashian

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr