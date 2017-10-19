Kim Kardashian, Chrissy Teigen, & John Legend Check Out Dave Chappelle's Comedy Show!

Kim Kardashian looks simply chic leaving Delilah on Wednesday night (October 18) in West Hollywood, Calif.

The 36-year-old reality star was one of the many celebs in attendance at Dave Chappelle‘s last minute pop-up gig at the hot spot! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend were also seen leaving the comedy show that evening.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kim Kardashian

If you missed it, earlier in the day, Kim and her older sister Kourtney went shopping for Christmas decorations. Perhaps the Kardashians are shooting their annual Christmas card soon!