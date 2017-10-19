Kirsten Dunst Makes a Fan's Dream Come True with a One Word Tweet

Kirsten Dunst made a fan’s dream come true today by simply tweeting out one word… “pathetic.”

“I’d say my biggest dream is telling Kirsten Dunst I’m a huge fan only for her to mutter ‘Pathetic’ and walk away,” Louis Virtel tweeted on Wednesday (October 19).

Kirsten saw the tweet the next day and had a simple reply, “Pathetic.” The tweet is quickly getting a lot of RTs and favorites!

“Honored. And now I have no dreams left!” Louis tweeted back.

