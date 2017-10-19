Kristin Chenoweth Joins Andrea Bocelli Tour Dates as Special Guest Performer!

Kristin Chenoweth will be joining legendary tenor Andrea Bocelli for several dates on his upcoming concert tour!

The Emmy and Tony-winning actress will perform with Bocelli at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on December 13 and 14. Fellow Tony winner Heather Headley is also set to appear at the show.

Kristin will rejoin Bocelli‘s tour in February for three more shows – February 9 in Charlotte, February 11 in Miami, and February 14 in Tampa. Full ticket information is available on AndreaBocelli.com.

The two stars teamed up last month for a “life-changing moment” when they performed together at Celebrity Fight Night in Rome.