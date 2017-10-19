Thu, 19 October 2017 at 3:30 pm
LFO's Devin Lima Has Surgery to Remove Huge Tumor
- LFO singer Devin Lima had a large tumor removed from his adrenal gland, 7 years after his bandmate Rich Cronin died of leukemia – TMZ
- KJ Apa is teasing some big Riverdale news – Just Jared Jr
- Was this a date, Scarlett Johansson? – DListed
- What are the critics saying about Thor: Ragnarok? – TooFab
- Frank Ocean scored a huge legal victory – Towleroad
- Woah! Did Liam Payne and Cheryl Cole almost split up!? – J-14
Photos: Getty Posted to: Devin Lima, Newsies
