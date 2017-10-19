Liev Schreiber Joins Maggie Gyllenhaal at American Ballet Theatre Gala

Liev Schreiber suits up for the red carpet of the 2017 American Ballet Theatre Gala on Wednesday night (October 18) at the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The 50-year-old Ray Donovan actor was joined at the event by Maggie Gyllenhaal who looked pretty in a red gown as she was joined at the event by her date designer Fernando Garcia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Liev Schreiber

Other guests at the event included ballet dancer Misty Copeland, designer Marc Jacobs, and director Sofia Coppola.

FYI: Maggie is wearing a Monse dress.

10+ pictures inside of the stars arriving at the event…