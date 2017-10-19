Lifetime's Elizabeth Smart Movie Gets First Trailer & Photos

The trailer for the upcoming Lifetime movie I Am Elizabeth Smart is here and it features narration by the actual Elizabeth Smart.

Smart produced the movie, which follows her abduction in June 2002.

The trailer shows how Brian David Mitchell (played by Skeet Ulrich) broke into the Smart family home in Salt Lake City and abducted Elizabeth from her bedroom when she was 14-years-old.

“Get up and come with me or I will kill you and I will kill your family,” he says to the terrified teenager, played in the film Alana Boden.

“It was a real honor to play such a strong and inspirational woman,” Alana told People. “What she went through was unimaginable. But I wanted people to know she’s bright, she didn’t lose hope, she’s a true survivor. It was so important that these points came across on camera.”

“It is the best worst movie I’ve ever seen,” Elizabeth said. “It was so well done and accurate. I’m very proud of it.”