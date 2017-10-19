Top Stories
Thu, 19 October 2017 at 2:39 am

Luke Bryan & Jason Aldean Buddy Up Backstage at CMT Artists of the Year Awards 2017!

Luke Bryan and Jason Aldean mess around with an award backstage during the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Wednesday (October 18) at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tenn.

Jason was joined by his pregnant wife Brittany – who looked stunning in a emerald dress.

Other stars at the event included Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane and Lionel Richie.

The country music stars were joined at the awards event by performances by Little Big Town, Phillip Phillips, Backstreet Boys, Common, and Andra Day.

15+ pictures inside of the country stars attending the event…
