Margot Robbie Transforms into Tonya Harding in First 'I, Tonya' Teaser - Watch Now!

Margot Robbie totally transforms into figure skater Tonya Harding in the first teaser for I, Tonya.

I, Tonya is a darkly comedic tale of American figure skater, Tonya Harding, and one of the most sensational scandals in sports history. Though Harding was the first American woman to complete a triple axel in competition, her legacy was forever defined by her association with an infamous, ill-conceived, and even more poorly executed attack on fellow Olympic competitor Nancy Kerrigan.

Sebastian Stan and Allison Janney also star in the movie, which will be available in limited release on December 8.