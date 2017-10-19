Mariah Carey Flashes a Smile While Grabbing Sushi in NYC!

Mariah Carey is in a festive mood as always, darling!

The 47-year-old “Infinity” powerhouse vocalist was spotted dining out at a sushi restaurant after taking her kids bowling on Wednesday night (October 18) in New York City.

That night, Mariah posted an adorable picture of her kids on her Instagram.

“♥️♥️♥️ #demkids #alwaysbe #dembabies ♥️♥️♥️,” she wrote.

Mariah is releasing a special 20th anniversary picture disc vinyl edition of her classic 1997 album Butterfly on Friday (October 20).

“Butterfly is my favorite album, it’s the most personal work I’ve ever done and will always be a defining moment in my career and in my life. I’m so happy to celebrate this anniversary with such a special release!” she said of the release.