Mark Wahlberg Puts Bulging Biceps on Display in Tight Sleeves

Mark Wahlberg Puts Bulging Biceps on Display in Tight Sleeves

Mark Wahlberg showed off his arm muscles while running errands this week!

The 46-year-old Patriots Day star was spotted out and about on Tuesday (October 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

He sported a light blue polo shirt with sleeves that barely fit around his biceps!

Mark also wore khaki pants with a black belt, purple and red sneakers, and an “RIV” baseball cap. He carried a water bottle and large grey bag.

Don’t miss Mark and Will Ferrell in the highly anticipated Daddy’s Home 2 when it hits theaters on November 10! Watch the trailer here.
