Thu, 19 October 2017 at 11:37 am

Maroon 5 & ASAP Rocky: 'Whiskey' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Maroon 5 & ASAP Rocky: 'Whiskey' Stream, Lyrics & Download - Listen Here!

Maroon 5 have just surprise dropped a brand new song called “Whiskey” featuring ASAP Rocky, and you can stream it right here!

The track is off the Adam Levine-fronted band’s forthcoming sixth studio album Red Pill Blues, which is set to hit stores on November 3rd and is available for pre-order now.

“One more for good measure,” Maroon 5 tweeted. “Not going to stop a good thing. Listen to our new song #Whiskey, ft @asvpxrocky”

Whiskey” will be available to stream on Spotify and download on iTunes soon!

Click inside to read lyrics to Maroon 5′s brand new song with A$AP Rocky…
