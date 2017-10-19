Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 10:34 am

Marvel's 'The Punisher' Finally Gets Release Date!

Marvel's 'The Punisher' Finally Gets Release Date!

Jon Bernthal‘s The Punisher has an official release date!

A new trailer for the show debuted moments ago, and Netflix announced the release date for the series as November 17, which is under a month away.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Ben Barnes and Daredevil‘s Deborah Ann Woll also star in the new series.

Netflix had been coy about the show’s release date for weeks, and teased that it would be happening sometime this year.

Watch the newly released trailer for The Punisher below…
Just Jared on Facebook
jon bernthal punisher trailer 01
jon bernthal punisher trailer 02
jon bernthal punisher trailer 03
jon bernthal punisher trailer 04
jon bernthal punisher trailer 05
jon bernthal punisher trailer 06

Photos: Netflix
Posted to: Jon Bernthal, Netflix, The Punisher, Video

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr