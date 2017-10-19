Marvel's 'The Punisher' Finally Gets Release Date!

Jon Bernthal‘s The Punisher has an official release date!

A new trailer for the show debuted moments ago, and Netflix announced the release date for the series as November 17, which is under a month away.

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, Amber Rose Revah, Ben Barnes and Daredevil‘s Deborah Ann Woll also star in the new series.

Netflix had been coy about the show’s release date for weeks, and teased that it would be happening sometime this year.

Watch the newly released trailer for The Punisher below…