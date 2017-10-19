Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 7:30 pm

Meghan Markle Meets Queen Elizabeth During Tea at the Palace (Report)

Prince Harry has reportedly introduced his girlfriend Meghan Markle to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II!

The couple had tea with the Queen last week at Buckingham Palace, according to a report in the Daily Mail.

Harry and Meghan arrived at the palace in a Ford Galaxy with blacked out windows for tea with his grandmother. He “desperately” wanted his girlfriend to meet the Queen after 18 months of dating.

The Queen reportedly spent “almost an hour” with her grandson and his girlfriend, who is currently in the middle of shooting a new season of Suits.
