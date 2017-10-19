Miley Cyrus Sends a Sweet Video Message to Las Vegas Shooting Survivor

Miley Cyrus is sending some major love!

In the wake of the horrifying mass shooting at the Route 91 Festival in Las Vegas on October 1, the 24-year-old Younger Now singer provided a personal message to Katrina Hannah, one of her fans still healing in the hospital.

“I’ve heard about you from so many wonderful people!”Your name got to me through so many friends, some contestants on The Voice, and they said you’re a huge fan,” Miley said.

“I just wanted to let you know that I am thinking about you all the time. Sending all good, healing, peaceful vibes to you and all your family and your friends. I hope you feel better soon and just want you to know that you’ll be in my mind and on my heart.”

Watch Katrina‘s reaction below!