Milo Ventimiglia Shows Off His Buff Biceps Leaving the Gym

Milo Ventimiglia looks super suave as he leaves the gym on Thursday afternoon (October 19) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor put his muscles on full display in a tight, gray T-shirt as he rode off on his motorcycle.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Milo Ventimiglia

Milo paid homage to his hit NBC show by carrying a “Big Three Homes” hat with him for his workout.

Make sure you tune in to This Is Us on Tuesday nights on NBC at 9/8c!