Thu, 19 October 2017 at 10:44 pm

Milo Ventimiglia Shows Off His Buff Biceps Leaving the Gym

Milo Ventimiglia Shows Off His Buff Biceps Leaving the Gym

Milo Ventimiglia looks super suave as he leaves the gym on Thursday afternoon (October 19) in Los Angeles.

The 40-year-old This Is Us actor put his muscles on full display in a tight, gray T-shirt as he rode off on his motorcycle.

Milo paid homage to his hit NBC show by carrying a “Big Three Homes” hat with him for his workout.

Make sure you tune in to This Is Us on Tuesday nights on NBC at 9/8c!
Photos: SplashNewsOnline
