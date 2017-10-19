Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List of MAMA Nominees!
The nominations are officially in for the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards!
BTS, EXO, G-Dragon, Blackpink, Twice, NCT 127 and dozens of other popular Korean acts are nominated at this year’s ceremony.
Last year, BTS won Artist of the Year and EXO won Album of the Year with Ex’Act, while Twice won Song of the Year with “Cheer Up.”
This year’s awards show will take place across multiple venues, beginning on November 25 in Vietnam, moving to Japan on November 29 until heading to Hong Kong on December 1.
To vote for your favorite act, head to 2017mama.com.
Check out all the 2017 MAMA nominees inside!
Best New Male Artist
Wanna One
Golden Child
The East Light
Samuel
Jeong Sewoon
Best New Female Artist
PRISTIN
DreamCatcher
MOMOLAND
Weki Meki
Kim Chungha
Best Male Artist
G-Dragon
Zion.T
PSY
Yoon Jong Shin
Zico
Best Female Artist
Sunmi
Suzy
IU
Taeyeon
Heize
Best Male Group
EXO
GOT7
NU’EST W
Wanna One
BTS
SEVENTEEN
Best Female Group
BLACKPINK
TWICE
Red Velvet
MAMAMOO
GFRIEND
Best Band Performance
CNBLUE – “Between Us”
DAY6 – “I Smile”
FTISLAND – “Wind”
Buzz – “The Love”
Hyukoh – “Tomboy”
Best Hip Hop & Urban Music
Dean – “Come Over”
Mad Clown – “Lost Without You”
Woo Won Jae – “We Are”
Zico – “Artist”
Heize – “Don’t Know You”
Best Collaboration
Dynamic Duo, Chen – “nosedive”
Jay Park, Dok2 – “Most Hated”
Soyou, Baekhyun – “Rain”
IU, Oh Hyuk – “Can’t Love You Anymore”
Hyorin, Changmo – “Blue Rain”
Best Music Video
EXO – “Power”
TWICE – “Signal”
Wanna One – “Energetic”
BTS – “Spring Day”
SEVENTEEN – “Don’t Wanna Cry”
Best OST
Bolbbalgan4 – “You and Me from the Start”
Suzy – “I Love You Boy”
Ailee – “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow”
Chanyeol, Punch – “Stay with Me”
Crush – “Beautiful”
Best Vocal Performance Male Solo
Zion.T – “The Song”
Yoon Jong Shin – “Like It”
Jung Seung Hwan – “This Fool”
Han Dong Geun – “Crazy”
Hwang Chi Yeol – “A Daily Song”
Best Vocal Performance Female Solo
Kim Sejeong – “Flower Way”
Suran – “WINE”
IU – “Through the Night”
Jung Eun Ji – “The Spring”
Heize – “You, Clouds, Rain”
Best Vocal Performance Group
WINNER – “Really Really”
MAMAMOO – “Yes I Am”
Bolbbalgan4 – “Tell Me You Love Me”
BTOB – “Missing You”
Highlight – “Calling You”
Best Dance Performance Solo
Sunmi – “Gashina”
PSY – “New Face”
Lee Hyori – “Black”
Taemin – “Move”
HyunA – “BABE”
Best Dance Performance Female Group
Apink – “FIVE”
TWICE – “Signal”
Red Velvet – “Red Flavor”
Girls’ Generation – “Holiday”
GFRIEND – “Love Whisper”
Best Dance Performance Male Group
EXO – “Ko Ko Bop”
NCT 127 – “Cherry Bomb”
Monsta X – “Beautiful”
BTS – “DNA”
VIXX – “Shangri-La”
SEVENTEEN – “Don’t Wanna Cry”