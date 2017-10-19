Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 6:00 pm

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List of MAMA Nominees!

The nominations are officially in for the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards!

BTS, EXO, G-Dragon, Blackpink, Twice, NCT 127 and dozens of other popular Korean acts are nominated at this year’s ceremony.

Last year, BTS won Artist of the Year and EXO won Album of the Year with Ex’Act, while Twice won Song of the Year with “Cheer Up.”

This year’s awards show will take place across multiple venues, beginning on November 25 in Vietnam, moving to Japan on November 29 until heading to Hong Kong on December 1.

To vote for your favorite act, head to 2017mama.com.

Check out all the 2017 MAMA nominees inside!

Best New Male Artist

Wanna One
Golden Child
The East Light
Samuel
Jeong Sewoon

Best New Female Artist

PRISTIN
DreamCatcher
MOMOLAND
Weki Meki
Kim Chungha

Best Male Artist

G-Dragon
Zion.T
PSY
Yoon Jong Shin
Zico

Best Female Artist

Sunmi
Suzy
IU
Taeyeon
Heize

Best Male Group

EXO
GOT7
NU’EST W
Wanna One
BTS
SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK
TWICE
Red Velvet
MAMAMOO
GFRIEND

Best Band Performance

CNBLUE – “Between Us”
DAY6 – “I Smile”
FTISLAND – “Wind”
Buzz – “The Love”
Hyukoh – “Tomboy”

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

Dean – “Come Over”
Mad Clown – “Lost Without You”
Woo Won Jae – “We Are”
Zico – “Artist”
Heize – “Don’t Know You”

Best Collaboration

Dynamic Duo, Chen – “nosedive”
Jay Park, Dok2 – “Most Hated”
Soyou, Baekhyun – “Rain”
IU, Oh Hyuk – “Can’t Love You Anymore”
Hyorin, Changmo – “Blue Rain”

Best Music Video

EXO – “Power”
TWICE – “Signal”
Wanna One – “Energetic”
BTS – “Spring Day”
SEVENTEEN – “Don’t Wanna Cry”

Best OST

Bolbbalgan4 – “You and Me from the Start”
Suzy – “I Love You Boy”
Ailee – “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow”
Chanyeol, Punch – “Stay with Me”
Crush – “Beautiful”

Best Vocal Performance Male Solo

Zion.T – “The Song”
Yoon Jong Shin – “Like It”
Jung Seung Hwan – “This Fool”
Han Dong Geun – “Crazy”
Hwang Chi Yeol – “A Daily Song”

Best Vocal Performance Female Solo

Kim Sejeong – “Flower Way”
Suran – “WINE”
IU – “Through the Night”
Jung Eun Ji – “The Spring”
Heize – “You, Clouds, Rain”

Best Vocal Performance Group

WINNER – “Really Really”
MAMAMOO – “Yes I Am”
Bolbbalgan4 – “Tell Me You Love Me”
BTOB – “Missing You”
Highlight – “Calling You”

Best Dance Performance Solo

Sunmi – “Gashina”
PSY – “New Face”
Lee Hyori – “Black”
Taemin – “Move”
HyunA – “BABE”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

Apink – “FIVE”
TWICE – “Signal”
Red Velvet – “Red Flavor”
Girls’ Generation – “Holiday”
GFRIEND – “Love Whisper”

Best Dance Performance Male Group

EXO – “Ko Ko Bop”
NCT 127 – “Cherry Bomb”
Monsta X – “Beautiful”
BTS – “DNA”
VIXX – “Shangri-La”
SEVENTEEN – “Don’t Wanna Cry”
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards, Blackpink, BTS, EXO, G-Dragon, Mnet Asian Music Awards, NCT 127, Seventeen, Twice

