Mnet Asian Music Awards 2017 Nominations - Full List of MAMA Nominees!

The nominations are officially in for the 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards!

BTS, EXO, G-Dragon, Blackpink, Twice, NCT 127 and dozens of other popular Korean acts are nominated at this year’s ceremony.

Last year, BTS won Artist of the Year and EXO won Album of the Year with Ex’Act, while Twice won Song of the Year with “Cheer Up.”

This year’s awards show will take place across multiple venues, beginning on November 25 in Vietnam, moving to Japan on November 29 until heading to Hong Kong on December 1.

To vote for your favorite act, head to 2017mama.com.

Check out all the 2017 MAMA nominees inside!

Best New Male Artist

Wanna One

Golden Child

The East Light

Samuel

Jeong Sewoon

Best New Female Artist

PRISTIN

DreamCatcher

MOMOLAND

Weki Meki

Kim Chungha

Best Male Artist

G-Dragon

Zion.T

PSY

Yoon Jong Shin

Zico

Best Female Artist

Sunmi

Suzy

IU

Taeyeon

Heize

Best Male Group

EXO

GOT7

NU’EST W

Wanna One

BTS

SEVENTEEN

Best Female Group

BLACKPINK

TWICE

Red Velvet

MAMAMOO

GFRIEND

Best Band Performance

CNBLUE – “Between Us”

DAY6 – “I Smile”

FTISLAND – “Wind”

Buzz – “The Love”

Hyukoh – “Tomboy”

Best Hip Hop & Urban Music

Dean – “Come Over”

Mad Clown – “Lost Without You”

Woo Won Jae – “We Are”

Zico – “Artist”

Heize – “Don’t Know You”

Best Collaboration

Dynamic Duo, Chen – “nosedive”

Jay Park, Dok2 – “Most Hated”

Soyou, Baekhyun – “Rain”

IU, Oh Hyuk – “Can’t Love You Anymore”

Hyorin, Changmo – “Blue Rain”

Best Music Video

EXO – “Power”

TWICE – “Signal”

Wanna One – “Energetic”

BTS – “Spring Day”

SEVENTEEN – “Don’t Wanna Cry”

Best OST

Bolbbalgan4 – “You and Me from the Start”

Suzy – “I Love You Boy”

Ailee – “I Will Go to You Like the First Snow”

Chanyeol, Punch – “Stay with Me”

Crush – “Beautiful”

Best Vocal Performance Male Solo

Zion.T – “The Song”

Yoon Jong Shin – “Like It”

Jung Seung Hwan – “This Fool”

Han Dong Geun – “Crazy”

Hwang Chi Yeol – “A Daily Song”

Best Vocal Performance Female Solo

Kim Sejeong – “Flower Way”

Suran – “WINE”

IU – “Through the Night”

Jung Eun Ji – “The Spring”

Heize – “You, Clouds, Rain”

Best Vocal Performance Group

WINNER – “Really Really”

MAMAMOO – “Yes I Am”

Bolbbalgan4 – “Tell Me You Love Me”

BTOB – “Missing You”

Highlight – “Calling You”

Best Dance Performance Solo

Sunmi – “Gashina”

PSY – “New Face”

Lee Hyori – “Black”

Taemin – “Move”

HyunA – “BABE”

Best Dance Performance Female Group

Apink – “FIVE”

TWICE – “Signal”

Red Velvet – “Red Flavor”

Girls’ Generation – “Holiday”

GFRIEND – “Love Whisper”

Best Dance Performance Male Group

EXO – “Ko Ko Bop”

NCT 127 – “Cherry Bomb”

Monsta X – “Beautiful”

BTS – “DNA”

VIXX – “Shangri-La”

SEVENTEEN – “Don’t Wanna Cry”