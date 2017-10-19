Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 2:20 am

Nicole Kidman Supports Keith Urban at CMT Artists of the Year Awards 2017

Nicole Kidman Supports Keith Urban at CMT Artists of the Year Awards 2017

Nicole Kidman cozies up to husband Keith Urban at the 2017 CMT Artists of the Year Awards on Wednesday (October 18) at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tenn.

The 50-year-old Emmy-winning actress looked stunning a pink, velvet dress while her 49-year-old country rocker hubby kept things cool in a navy jacket and black pants.

Keith closed out the show with a performance of “I Won’t Back Down” with Jason Aldean, Chris Stapleton, and Little Big Town.

Watch the performance below!

FYI: Nicole is wearing a Versace dress.

