Nicole Richie Supports Women's Cancer Foundation at Key To The Cure Event!

Nicole Richie stepped out to help raise awareness for women’s cancer research last night (October 18)!

The 36-year-old actress and fashion designer along with Lisa Rinna and Sylvester Stallone‘s wife Jennifer Flavin attended the Saks Fifth Avenue and Women’s Cancer Foundation’s celebration of the Key To The Cure campaign with Missoni at Mr Chow in Beverly Hills.

WCRF co-founder Jamie Tisch along with designer Angela Missoni, creator of the 2017 Key To The Cure campaign t-shirt, greeted and mingled with special guests, raising awareness for one of the most important charitable initiatives Saks undertakes each year.

Be sure to catch Nicole in a brand new episode of NBC’s Great News tonight (October 19)!