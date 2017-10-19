Top Stories
Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 7:00 am

Nicole Scherzinger Flashes a Smile After Grabbing Dinner!

Nicole Scherzinger Flashes a Smile After Grabbing Dinner!

Nicole Scherzinger is clearly in great spirits!

The 39-year-old “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer was spotted leaving Craig’s after grabbing dinner during a night out on Tuesday (October 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

She definitely has good reason to be excited: The Pussycat Dolls are expected to make a comeback sometime in 2018!

Nicole also just returned from performing a show in Kuwait.

“Beautiful show in #Kuwait for some of the most beautiful women in the world! I will never stop singing and dancing! #mylove #passion 🔥❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.
Just Jared on Facebook
nicole scherzinger craigs 01
nicole scherzinger craigs 04
nicole scherzinger craigs 05
nicole scherzinger craigs 08
nicole scherzinger craigs 11

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Nicole Scherzinger

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr