Nicole Scherzinger Flashes a Smile After Grabbing Dinner!

Nicole Scherzinger is clearly in great spirits!

The 39-year-old “Don’t Hold Your Breath” singer was spotted leaving Craig’s after grabbing dinner during a night out on Tuesday (October 17) in West Hollywood, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Nicole Scherzinger

She definitely has good reason to be excited: The Pussycat Dolls are expected to make a comeback sometime in 2018!

Nicole also just returned from performing a show in Kuwait.

“Beautiful show in #Kuwait for some of the most beautiful women in the world! I will never stop singing and dancing! #mylove #passion 🔥❤️,” she wrote on Instagram.