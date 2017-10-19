Pink Addresses the Christina Aguilera Beef, Teases a Collaboration (Video)

Pink is opening up about her former feud with Christina Aguilera and how they have squashed their beef!

The two stars collaborated on the song “Lady Marmalade” 16 years ago and now Pink is revealing what went wrong in their relationship.

“We were super young and super new at the whole thing. I think I’m an alpha and she’s an alpha. And I’m used to taking my altercations physical and she’s used to having them verbal. We’re just very different,” Pink said on Watch What Happens Live. “Women have to learn how to support each other. It’s not taught to us on the playground.”

When Andy Cohen asked Pink if she tried to get physical with Christina, she replied that, “Actually, she swung on me in a club, which was hilarious. I was like, ‘What’s happening right now. What’s happening?’”

“We’re fine. Look, she’s so talented and deep down, I’ve had bad days too, she’s a really sweet person. We made up on The Voice. I mean, it was funny, I laughed. We made up on The Voice. I hadn’t seen her in years and years and years and we became moms. We grew up and we hugged it out. It’s that simple and I feel so good about that. And also, we did a song together,” she added.

When a caller asked Pink if she would ever collaborate with Christina again, she said, “We may or may not have already collaborated. So, I don’t know if I’m allowed to say that, but I just did.