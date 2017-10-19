Rihanna Wears Two Blazers Stitched Together Into a Dress!

Rihanna is always one to have fun with her fashion choices and her latest outfit is no exception!

The 29-year-old singer was spotted wearing a dress made out of two striped blazers stitched together while heading to Milk Studios on Thursday (October 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna completed her look with stiletto heels covered in plastic and a clear purse.

It was just revealed that Rihanna is the number one artist over the first 25 years of Billboard‘s Pop Songs radio airplay chart. She has had 30 top 10 hits so far!