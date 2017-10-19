Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 6:53 pm

Rihanna Wears Two Blazers Stitched Together Into a Dress!

Rihanna Wears Two Blazers Stitched Together Into a Dress!

Rihanna is always one to have fun with her fashion choices and her latest outfit is no exception!

The 29-year-old singer was spotted wearing a dress made out of two striped blazers stitched together while heading to Milk Studios on Thursday (October 19) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rihanna

Rihanna completed her look with stiletto heels covered in plastic and a clear purse.

It was just revealed that Rihanna is the number one artist over the first 25 years of Billboard‘s Pop Songs radio airplay chart. She has had 30 top 10 hits so far!
Just Jared on Facebook
rihanna wears two blazers stitched together into a dress 01
rihanna wears two blazers stitched together into a dress 02
rihanna wears two blazers stitched together into a dress 03
rihanna wears two blazers stitched together into a dress 04
rihanna wears two blazers stitched together into a dress 05
rihanna wears two blazers stitched together into a dress 06

Photos: SplashNewsOnline
Posted to: Rihanna

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr