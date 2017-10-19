See How Celebs Dressed Up for Halloween at Just Jared's 2015 'Psych Ward' Party!

Top Stories
Thu, 19 October 2017 at 4:51 pm

As we get closer to Halloween, we are continuing to look back at the parties we’ve hosted in the past as part of our 31 Days of Halloween countdown!

In 2015, our annual party had a “Psych Ward” theme and our editor-in-chief dressed up as a demon nun complete with white body and face paint.

Tons of celebs showed up in costume including Miles Teller as a bunny and his now-fiancee Keleigh Sperry as a carrot, Joe Jonas as Chazz Michael Michaels from Blades of Glory, Wilmer Valderrama as himself (really), Shay Mitchell as Poison Ivy, Derek Hough as a skeleton, Sofia Carson as Audrey Hepburn, Sabrina Carpenter as Daenerys from Game of Thrones, Jordan Fisher as Indiana Jones, Sarah Hyland as a member of the Suicide Squad, Ross Lynch and Courtney Eaton as Romeo and Juliet from the 1996 film remake, Kat Graham as Monsters Inc‘s Mike Wazowski, and more.

We had performers dressed up as patients from the psych ward and the photo booth was set up with a gurney for guests to lie in. Pill bottles filled with candy were on hand and guests loved the jello shot syringes!

Make sure to check out all of the individual posts we did for descriptions of all the costumes!
Credit: John Salangsang; Dan Steinberg; Photos: AP Images/Invision
