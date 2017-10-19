Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 4:03 pm

Selena Gomez Stars in Coach's Holiday 2017 Campaign - See the Pics!

Selena Gomez Stars in Coach's Holiday 2017 Campaign - See the Pics!

Selena Gomez looks festive for the holiday season!

The 25-year-old singer and actress is featured in Coach‘s Holiday 2017 campaign photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer, and the photos just arrived on Thursday (October 19).

“Since I travel so much for my job I always want the same thing and that’s being able to spend time with my family and my closest friends,” Selena said of her wish for the holidays.

As for how she plans to spend the season? “Cooking! On my mom’s side of the family we make a lot of casserole type dishes. I love making the cheesy potatoes. My dad’s side of the family makes the best tamales you’ve ever had. I love that I get to have two completely different experiences over the holidays. Decorating the tree is always a memorable moment for sure. I just discovered Coach actually makes the cutest ornaments which we will definitely be incorporating this year into my tree.”

See the pictures from Selena‘s new Coach campaign below!
Just Jared on Facebook
selena gomez holiday coach 01
selena gomez holiday coach 02
selena gomez holiday coach 03
selena gomez holiday coach 04
selena gomez holiday coach 05

Credit: Steven Meisel; Photos: Coach
Posted to: Selena Gomez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr