Selena Gomez Stars in Coach's Holiday 2017 Campaign - See the Pics!

Selena Gomez looks festive for the holiday season!

The 25-year-old singer and actress is featured in Coach‘s Holiday 2017 campaign photographed by Steven Meisel and styled by Karl Templer, and the photos just arrived on Thursday (October 19).

“Since I travel so much for my job I always want the same thing and that’s being able to spend time with my family and my closest friends,” Selena said of her wish for the holidays.

As for how she plans to spend the season? “Cooking! On my mom’s side of the family we make a lot of casserole type dishes. I love making the cheesy potatoes. My dad’s side of the family makes the best tamales you’ve ever had. I love that I get to have two completely different experiences over the holidays. Decorating the tree is always a memorable moment for sure. I just discovered Coach actually makes the cutest ornaments which we will definitely be incorporating this year into my tree.”

