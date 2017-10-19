Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 5:11 pm

Sofia Carson Credits Selena Gomez & Zendaya as 'Trailblazers' for Disney Stars!

Sofia Carson looks stunning in her first UK fashion cover for Wonderland‘s Winter 2017 issue, which hits newsstands in November.

Here’s what the 24-year-old “Ins and Outs” singer and actress had to say:

On growing up in the Disney family like Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus, Zac Efron and Zendaya: “Just saying those names is always the most surreal thing, to be in that same sentence. Not only did I grow up loving Disney and being obsessed with Disney Channel, but to be a part of this family and a part of that legacy is such an honor.”

On Selena and Zendaya’s influence: “I have crossed paths with Selena and Zendaya a few times, I admire them both immensely… Zendaya and Selena have been trailblazers. They changed the perception of the Disney Star. But, most importantly they have used their platforms and voices to communicate and share important messages to their fans and beyond. I hope to do the same with my career!”

FYI: Sofia is wearing a Henry Holland outfit on the cover.

For more from Sofia, head to WonderlandMagazine.com.
Credit: Carlijn Jacobs; Photos: Wonderland Magazine
