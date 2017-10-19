Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 8:22 pm

Sophia Bush Is Developing a Pilot to Be Her Next TV Show!

Sophia Bush Is Developing a Pilot to Be Her Next TV Show!

Fans of Sophia Bush who were sad to see her leave Chicago PD will be happy to learn that she has signed a talent deal with 20th Century Fox that will see her develop a new pilot to star in!

The 35-year-old actress will star in either a drama or comedy pilot during the upcoming pilot season. She also will have the opportunity to serve as executive producer on other projects she helps develop with the studio.

“Now more than ever, vital female voices need to be heard,” Sophia said in a statement (via Deadline). I’m thrilled to begin developing content that inspires and excites me at 20th Century Fox TV.”

We can’t wait to have Sophia back on TV!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Sophia Bush, Television

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr