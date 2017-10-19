Sophia Bush Is Developing a Pilot to Be Her Next TV Show!

Fans of Sophia Bush who were sad to see her leave Chicago PD will be happy to learn that she has signed a talent deal with 20th Century Fox that will see her develop a new pilot to star in!

The 35-year-old actress will star in either a drama or comedy pilot during the upcoming pilot season. She also will have the opportunity to serve as executive producer on other projects she helps develop with the studio.

“Now more than ever, vital female voices need to be heard,” Sophia said in a statement (via Deadline). I’m thrilled to begin developing content that inspires and excites me at 20th Century Fox TV.”

We can’t wait to have Sophia back on TV!