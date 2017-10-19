Taylor Swift Held a Second Secret Album Listening Session at Her Home in Rhode Island!

Taylor Swift is so good to her fans!

One week after hosting a secret Reputation listening session in London, the 27-year-old “Look What You Made Me Do” singer-songwriter did it again on Wednesday night (October 18) – this time at her own home in Rhode Island.

Fans who attended the listening session are freaking out on Tumblr – and Taylor is reblogging their reactions!

“THE ALBUM IS LYRICALLY BETTER THAN SPEAK NOW AND RED COMBINED,” one wrote.

“the album is more emotional than red, as lyrically incredible as speak now and a better pop album than 1989,” said another. These descriptions are killing us!

Luckily, “Gorgeous” drops at midnight (October 20) to tide us over until the album arrives in November.